One dead after disturbance in southeast Denver King Soopers parking lot

DENVER — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of what police called a disturbance outside a southeast Denver King Soopers Friday night. Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the parking lot of the grocery store, which is located at the southwest corner of East Hampden Avenue and South Monaco Parkway.

A law enforcement source told FOX31 and Channel 2 that officers were watching a suspicious vehicle when a shot was fired from inside of it.

SWAT then reportedly surrounded the car.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m., DPD said investigators were conducting a death investigation.

People inside the King Soopers were told by security personnel to not leave the store and to stay away from the doors.

Monaco was initially closed in both directions. Shortly after 8 p.m., DPD said the road had reopened.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.