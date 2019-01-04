× Pedestrian killed in West Colfax crash identified

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man killed after he was truck by a van on West Colfax between Federal Boulevard and Irving Street Thursday.

Raymond Hansford, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. He would have turned 73 on Jan. 8.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Colfax was closed in both directions for about two hours.

The driver of the van remained at the scene, according to Denver police.