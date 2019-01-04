Paleo Diet at Fogo De Chao

Denver – Is eating healthy one of your New Year’s Resolution for 2019? It’s hard to keep after the first few weeks, but many restaurants are making it easier for people to stick to their diet restrictions.

Fogo De Chao, a Brazilian Steakhouse is now making it easy to eat healthy, where the meat is grilled fresh and their Market Table is 99 percent Gluten-Free!

We were joined in the kitchen by Ron and Roberto from Fogo De Chao, check out what they have waiting for you at the table.

Fogo De Chao Market Table Lunch is available daily for lunch service starting at $15 at both their Park Meadows and Downtown location.