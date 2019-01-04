Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

New Year, New Fitness Tips

January 4, 2019

Going into the New Year you want to mix up your fitness routine. Our fitness expert, Joana Canals introduces us to some products new to you. First, active sitting for a strong core on the ErgoErgo.  Next it’s like a yoga instructor on your pants. check out the new Perfect Balance yoga wear line. and the latest way to work in weights that work with you, the new Egg Weights.

