Going into the New Year you want to mix up your fitness routine. Our fitness expert, Joana Canals introduces us to some products new to you. First, active sitting for a strong core on the ErgoErgo. Next it’s like a yoga instructor on your pants. check out the new Perfect Balance yoga wear line. and the latest way to work in weights that work with you, the new Egg Weights.
New Year, New Fitness Tips
-
New Year fitness finds
-
Get over the intimidation with VASA Fitness
-
Alchemy 365 for the New Year
-
Starting the New Year off right with Vasa Fitness
-
Fat Girl Funeral: Burying The Thoughts That Keep You Overweight & Building Weight-Loss Habits For Life
-
-
Start the Year Off by adopting a Pet
-
Bungee Workout
-
Fat Girl FUNERAL – Dr. Angela Tran D.O.
-
No gaining extra pounds with group training
-
Med-Fit tip of the week
-
-
Become a slimmer YOU before the New Year
-
Become a slimmer YOU before the New Year
-
Santa delivers cute leggings from Athleta