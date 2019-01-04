Mild temperatures sticking around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures at this time of year in Denver should be in the low 40s. However, the week ahead has temperatures running a good 10-15 degrees above normal. And, most days through Thursday look sunny and dry. The one exception will be on Sunday as a weak cold front heads our way giving us mostly cloudy skies and a flurry possible late in the evening.

Denver's next best chance for snow looks to arrive on Friday. However, even that storm system is looking weak with little accumulating snow possible.

The best snow will be hitting the Colorado mountains in two waves. The first arrives on Sunday with widespread snow and accumulation that could exceed 6" in spots. Keep that in mind if you're planning on skiing this weekend as it could affect the drive back to Denver. The second storm will hit on Thursday and it could also deliver another 6"+ in spots. So, the Colorado high country could add another foot or more of fresh snow in the coming week.

