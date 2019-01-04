× Kelsey Berreth’s parents file wrongful death lawsuit against fiance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The parents of a central Colorado mother have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiance, who police believe killed her.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities believe her fiance, 31-year-old Patrick Frazee, killed her at her Woodland Park home. Berreth’s body has not been found.

On Friday, her parents — Cheryl-Lee Ellen Berreth and Darrell Lynn Berreth — filed the lawsuit against Frazee. The couple is being represented by the Colorado Springs-based Sanders Law Firm.

In the filing document, the plaintiffs state that “Frazee wrongfully caused the death of Kelsey Berreth and, as a direct and proximate result, Plaintiffs have sustained damages.”

The document goes on to state that the Berreths “incurred economic loss and damages, to include but not limited to net pecuniary losses and other economic losses, and non-economic losses and damages, to include but not limited to solatium, grief, emotional distress and suffering, and loss of quality of life.”

Additionally, the lawsuit argues that Frazee “engaged in such extreme and outrageous conduct before, during, and after the murder, that he did so recklessly and with the intent of causing Plaintiffs severe emotional distress.” The document then states that the Berreths continue to suffer due to Frazee’s conduct.

Finally, the document states that the Berreths are entitled to full compensation, but it does not list a specific amount.