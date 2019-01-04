× Kelsey Berreth’s fiance can see key court record

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A Teller County man charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder in the death of his missing fiancee will be allowed to see a court record laying out the reasons for his arrest.

Prosecutors had previously asked a judge to prevent 31-year-old Patrick Frazee from learning about the document but withdrew that request during a brief hearing Friday. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that the document will remain sealed from the public.

Frazee was formally charged Monday in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving. Police have said her body has not been found but investigators believe the woman was killed in her home.

“In communication with law enforcement, we determined that the leads that they had already pursued between Monday and today as well as the past couple of weeks, they were confident that it wasn’t going to be any [issue for] Patrick Frazee himself to see the affidavit,” Teller County District Attorney Jennifer Viehman said Friday.

A judge also granted a request by Frazee’s attorney to delay an upcoming preliminary hearing until Feb. 19.