I-70 to close Friday night as Central 70 Project construction ramps up

DENVER -- Both directions of Interstate 70 will close Friday night as construction of the Central 70 Project ramps up.

A major part of the $1.2 billion project includes the demolition of the viaduct portion of the interstate that runs between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

On Friday night, crews will perform a load test, to see if the viaduct can handle all the weight of trucks and equipment that will be needed when the demolition begins.

It's all part of the work going on around the clock.

"We're going to have a crane pick up a beam that weights about 230,000 pounds and putting onto the rods to check the integrity of the viaduct to see if there is any cracking or bowing," Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Stacia Sellers said.

"It's just to see as we start to move to the viaduct what the weight limit is for that and to figure out the construction sequence for it."

Work is being done on the side of Interstate 70 where widening is taking place. CDOT said the project is still on track to be completed by 2022.

The best alternate route is to use Interstates 76 and 270 to the north of the closure. That will avoid the closure and surface streets that are sure to be mobbed because of the construction.

The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.