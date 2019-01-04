× Food Truck Friday

Denver – Mile High Caribbean is a new Caribbean truck that just hit the streets of Denver. The truck is owned by Koni Guichon and Jason Skeen and they’re cooking up some traditional Haitian and Caribbean dishes that are mouth watering!

Some favorites include: Red Beans and Rice with Creole Cornish hen, oxtails, Haitian Spaghetti and Curry Pork!

Not only is truck full of good vibes, but they give out positive energy by giving all Military and First Responder 50% off all the time, anytime, but they all also donate the leftovers at the end of the night to the rescue mission.

Check out Mile Caribbean on Facebook and Instagram @milehighcaribbean.