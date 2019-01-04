Expanded Winter Park Express ski train returns for new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Winter Park Express ski train returns Friday with its first trip from Denver' Union Station to the ski resort.

This year, the train has added a lounge car that will offer beer and wine along with snacks and refreshments.

A new two-level Superliner Sightseer rail car will have windows that start at floor level and wrap to the ceiling, offering perfect views of the scenery as the train goes between Union Station and Winter Park through Moffat Tunnel under the Continental Divide.

The lounge car will have open seating for 73 people on both levels. There will be tables and swivel chairs on the top level, with tables next to the snack bar on the lower level.

The ski train will operate Saturdays and Sundays through March 31. There will also be expanded service round trips with service on the first two Fridays of each month.

Fares start at $29 each way. Children 12 and younger ride for half price when traveling with ticketed adults.

The train leaves Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrives at the resort about 9 a.m. Return trips leave at 4:30 p.m. and arrive at Union Station at 6:40 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online.

January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard month. Many resorts in the state are offering discounts for beginners.