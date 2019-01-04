Denver’s December was 3rd least snowy on record, Colorado snowpack below average

DENVER — With only 0.5 inches of snowfall, December 2018 is the third least snowy on record.

Despite only 0.5" of total snowfall, December 2018 was not the least-snowy on Denver's record; it is 3rd on the list. Here is the top 10: pic.twitter.com/SaDdGWHQOf — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 4, 2019

The lack of snowfall has been a trend so far in the 2018-2019 season which is now the 16th least snowy on record since 1882 with 8.2 inches to date.

For Colorado, snowpack numbers are below average at a value of 90 percent as of Friday. The state snowpack has declined with a slower period of snowfall in the mountains.

90% is now the state's current value of average snowpack. The state's least snowy basins remain in the southwest. Another snow is coming this Sunday for the western half of the state. pic.twitter.com/SgyOF05XHO — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 5, 2019

Further, the southwestern corner of the state is in most need of snowfall to catch back up to average.

There is a snow event moving into the area this Sunday, which will spread these snowfall totals:

The next snowfall event for Colorado is this Sunday. Here are possible totals through 5 pm: pic.twitter.com/cG0KYsNs0m — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 5, 2019

No, you don’t see anything for the plains as the dry forecast remains for the eastern half of the state including Denver.

