Denver’s December was 3rd least snowy on record, Colorado snowpack below average

DENVER — With only 0.5 inches of snowfall, December 2018 is the third least snowy on record.
The lack of snowfall has been a trend so far in the 2018-2019 season which is now the 16th least snowy on record since 1882 with 8.2 inches to date.
For Colorado, snowpack numbers are below average at a value of 90 percent as of Friday. The state snowpack has declined with a slower period of snowfall in the mountains.
Further, the southwestern corner of the state is in most need of snowfall to catch back up to average.
There is a snow event moving into the area this Sunday, which will spread these snowfall totals:
No, you don’t see anything for the plains as the dry forecast remains for the eastern half of the state including Denver.
