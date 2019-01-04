Adams County brush fire sends smoke over north metro area

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A large smoke plume was visible from much of the metro area after a brush fire in Adams County Friday afternoon.

According to Brighton Fire Rescue, the fire burned 10 acres near Interstate 76 and 120th Avenue, which is along the boundary of Brighton and Commerce City. Eastbound I-76 was closed while crews worked on extinguishing the fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m., BFR said the fire had been put out, but firefighters remained on the scene working on hot spots.

State Patrol just opened road to one lane. Eastbound I-76 was closed as crews worked the fire. pic.twitter.com/GuLjEt4Zry — Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) January 4, 2019

Officials have not said what may have caused the fire.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.