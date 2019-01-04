Authorities investigating Idaho nurse allegedly associated with Kelsey Berreth’s fiance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. -- Authorities investigating the disappearance and suspected death of Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth have been in contact with a hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho about one of its employees.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned that detectives are conducting background research on a 32-year-old nurse from St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center who was allegedly an acquaintance of Patrick Frazee, Berreth's fiance.

Frazee, 31, is accused of killing Berreth, 29, with whom he shares a 1-year-old child.

A spokesperson for St. Luke's said the nurse is currently on administrative leave and that the hospital is "fulfilling its legal obligations" with police requests. The details of those police requests are presently unknown.

Berreth's last cellphone signal was traced to a tower about 35 miles south of Twin Falls three days after Thanksgiving. Police's last confirmed sighting of Berreth was at a Woodland Park grocery store on Thanksgiving Day.