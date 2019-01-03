× Wheat Ridge police believe missing goats were stolen

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department believes the five goats missing from a local farm were stolen.

According to WRPD spokesperson Sara Spaulding, the goats’ disappearance is now a criminal investigation.

Spaulding said the gate the goats supposedly escaped through was tampered with.

The animals are from 5 Fridges Farm, near West 38th Avenue and Quail Street. The grazing enclosure where the animals escaped is at the Kipling Trailhead.

According to Wheat Ridge police, all the goats are males: Yoda and Wendell are black, Daryl and his other brother Darryl are brown, and CreamPuff is white.

Those with information should contact Wheat Ridge police.