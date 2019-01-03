× Warming trend continues into the weekend

DENVER — The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs reaching 50 degrees on Thursday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Skies stay sunny.

The mountains can expect sunshine and highs in the teens and 20s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the next seven days at 60 degrees across the Front Range under sunny skies.

It’s been a roller-coaster ride since New Year’s Day when overnight temperatures hit minus 5 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

Saturday will be the calmer, sunnier day of the weekend at 55 degrees.

A southern track storm system starts to affect the mountains with light snow and wind on Sunday. That will spread clouds over Denver and the Front Range and highs will reach about 50 degrees.

There is a 10 percent to 20 percent chance of a passing snow shower late Sunday into Monday morning. Highs drop into the 40s on Monday.

