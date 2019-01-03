× These are the worst Denver intersections for red-light runners caught on camera

DENVER – The Problem Solvers have obtained new numbers that show how many drivers are running some of Denver’s red lights and getting caught on camera.

The worst intersection is at 6th Avenue and Lincoln Street, where drivers eastbound were fined an average of more than 28 times per day in 2018.

Overall, about 55 percent of the drivers fined pay the fines, which range in price from $40 to $75. However, some drivers do not pay, which experts say is legal in some cases.

Here are intersections with the highest rate of red-light camera tickets:

Captured Issued Paid Outstanding 6th & Lincoln 25410 10408 6067 892 6th & Kalamath 6781 3081 1700 387 8th & Speer 5473 2605 1465 334 36th & Quebec St 18982 9369 4708 1281

Denver police review all the photos and videos taken at the four intersections, then decide whether the driver is fined.

Recently, Denver’s City Council put the brakes on a plan to add red light cameras to three new intersections. Instead, they persuaded the city to increase the yellow light times and study the results.

The Problem Solvers timed the yellow at the intersection at 6th and Lincoln and found it to be about 3.33 seconds, less than the four seconds the city is testing at other intersections.

Nationally, yellow lights range from three to six seconds.