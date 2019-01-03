Tennessee teen bags 27-point ‘monster’ buck following ‘crazy’ hunt

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee ten who had planned to hunt squirrels ended up with a “monster” 27-point buck instead, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

Bo Ezell, 13, wanted to go squirrel hunting on Dec. 28 when a friend called to ask if “he wanted to come shoot a buck that she just saw behind her house.”

Ezell took his time to arrive at the house because he wasn’t expecting to see the buck, but when he arrived telling the wildlife agency it “looked like it had a big bush on his head.”

The buck then apparently looked directly at the teen.

“I got rattled and started shaking,” he told the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. He then fired at the buck “multiple times,” ultimately hitting the animal three times.

He described the hunt as “crazy.”

“He went from thinking he was going hunting for a small buck which was actually a monster buck that unfolded in a whirlwind of multiple strange events,” the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.