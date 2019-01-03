× Semitruck rolls down embankment, closing E-470 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A semitruck went through a barrier wall , went off an elevated bridge and rolled down an embankment on Thursday, closing E-470 in both directions, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash just before 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of E-470 just north of East 120th Avenue.

The Colorado State Patrol said the semitruck rolled over and landed upside down, and leaked fluid into a creek.

Firefighters worked a “major, major extrication” to free the truck driver, Brighton Fire Rescue said. He was brought up from the truck about 8:35 a.m.

The driver was placed in an ambulance and about 9 a.m., the driver was flown by an AirLife helicopter to a hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known.

The Colorado State Patrol did not say if there were any other injuries.

Westbound E-470 was closed at East 120th Avenue and eastbound lanes were closed at Highway 85.

The ramps to westbound E-470 from Pena Boulevard near Denver International Airport were also closed by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Just after 9 a.m., westbound lanes reopened as did the westbound Pena Boulevard ramps.

There was no estimate for when the eastbound lanes would reopen, but the closure is expected to last several hours.

Hazardous materials workers were called in to clean up the diesel fuel spill.