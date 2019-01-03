× Phillip Lindsay nominated for NFL Rookie of the Year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay is nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award, the league announced on Thursday.

The award is voted on by fans and will be announced the week before Super Bowl LIII.

To vote for Lindsay, click here.

Lindsay made history for the Broncos during his amazing rookie season.

He set a new franchise record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie and made NFL history by becoming the first Pro Bowl selection given to an undrafted offensive rookie.

The Colorado-native also became the third undrafted rookie since 1970 to reach at least 1,000 rushing yards and came just 67 yards short of reaching the all-time record.