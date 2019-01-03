Pedestrian hit, killed by driver on West Colfax in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The accident happened before 7 a.m. on West Colfax Avenue between Federal Boulevard and Irving Street.

Police said the victim was a male. His name and age were not released. The driver of the red van traveling westbound remained at the scene, police said.

Colfax Avenue was closed between in both directions between Federal and Irving. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.