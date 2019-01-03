× One injured in shooting at Commerce City sports bar

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting at a Commerce City bar Thursday afternoon.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 7800 block of Newport Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a male bleeding from an apparent gunshot. Through this investigation, it was determined the male was at the Hardtimes Sports Bar (7600 block of East 80th Avenue), where he was believed to have been shot,” CCPD said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

CCPD said its officers were then called to the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. While his status is unknown, he is expected to survive.

CCPD’s chief said there is no credible threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not release any suspect information.

Editor’s note: While police called the bar “Hardtimes Sports Bar,” it is listed elsewhere as “Hard Times Tavern.”