Mild temperatures sticking around

The weather pattern across Colorado remains quiet for several more days. So, there will be plenty of sunshine for your Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected near 60 degrees on Friday in Denver. The normal average for this time of year is around 42 degrees. We'll stay in the upper 50s on Saturday.

The next storm system will return snow to the Colorado mountains on Sunday into early Monday. Several inches of fresh powder are expected with some areas getting up to 6" of new snow. A weak cold front associated with that next storm will slide across metro Denver very late Sunday night. There could be a few light snow showers or flurries. Right now accumulation in the city does not look likely.

We will quickly turn dry again across the state starting late on Monday. We will stay dry until the next storm arrives with snow in the mountains on Thursday and then possible snow in Denver on Friday.

