Man dies after being found unresponsive in Northglenn road

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A 68-year-old man has died days after being found unresponsive in a roadway, the Northglenn Police Department said Thursday.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. Friday to the 11900 block of southbound Washington Street on a report of a many lying in the road.

The man, identified as 68-year-old Joseph Lucero of Northglenn, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers interviewed several witnesses who found the man but they were not able to provide information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8857.