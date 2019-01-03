Family of local woman, grandson killed in 2014 want case solved

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — On the five-year anniversary of a brutal double murder, the victims’ family members gathered at their gravesite to remember the 50-year-old woman and her 18-month-old grandson. Their loved ones want the community to remember that their case has not yet been solved.

The crime took place on Jan. 3, 2014 between 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at 2812 West 66th Place in unincorporated Adams County. The two victims were Rae Lynn Gonzales, 50, and her grandson, Fabian Gonzales. Both were stabbed inside their apartment.

At the gravesite, Sam Ruiz read a statement asking for the FBI to get involved and for the reward to be increased, since there were two victims in this case.

“We struggle every day, especially this day,” said Ruiz.

Derek Wellington, Fabian’s father, said, “We need justice for my son and Rae Lynn. I need them to find out who did this. We all do. We deserve it.”

Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators have not given up on the case, but they have run out of leads. Sgt. Leroy Olivas was one of the first officers on the scene five years ago.

“I remember the case number; it’s in my brain. I think about it every day. It’s up there on our white board. It’s the number-one case on our white board for cold [cases],” Sgt. Olivas said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers features cold cases on the anniversary of the crimes. They say this case always generates a lot of attention, and they are hoping it will jog someone’s memory about what happened that night.

“These families deserve justice,” said Sarah Feldman Johnston with Crime Stoppers. “It’s a time to remember and a time to generate new leads, because it’s a time to bring new attention to these cases. Someone did this, someone knows who did this. That person is out in our community someplace. Anyone with information needs to come forward.”

The family is still devastated and they desperately want someone to come forward with information that can help investigators solve this case.

“It would mean the world. We would be able to sleep better at night. They’re not at peace right now,” said Ruiz.

“They need the closure. The sheriff`s office needs the closure as well. We have a job to do and we want to solve this homicide,” Sgt. Olivas said.

If you remember anything about that night, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867). You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.