Krispy Kreme delivers dozens of fresh doughnuts to police after truck fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Krispy Kreme made a delivery to a Kentucky police department after a truckload of doughnuts was lost in a fire earlier this week.

A Krispy Kreme truck caught fire Monday in Lexington, Kentucky, and the police department mocked itself by posting images of officers sarcastically mourning the loss of doughnuts.

The images instantly went viral.

On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme delivered dozens of doughnuts to the police department. The department posted images to social media of the officers enjoying the doughnuts.

“Your delivery of fresh doughnuts provided a sprinkling of joy at the East Sector police station, filling officers with joy and warming our souls. Thank you,” police said on Facebook.