Denver police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near downtown

DENVER — One person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near downtown, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened Thursday evening at West Colfax Avenue and Mariposa Street, which is on the southern edge of the Auraria campus. The intersection is also home to the Colfax at Auraria light rail station.

Police said westbound Colfax is closed at Kalamath Street.

DPD did not provide details on the injured pedestrian’s position.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.