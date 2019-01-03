Denver has the most expensive public transit prices in the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Public transit in Denver is the most expensive in the nation when compared to more than a dozen cities of similar size or larger, according to a new report.

RTD raised prices for one-way local routes from $2.60 to $3 for adults, which is more than twice the price of bus and train tickets in Austin and Houston, which go for $1.25.

Denver's fares will also hit riders' wallets harder than in New York and San Francisco, where tickets are less expensive and the cost of living is higher.

Regional fares went from $4.50 to $5.25 and a ride on the University of Colorado A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport increased from $9 to $10.50.

In addition, RTD plans more cuts to bus service in 2019, which means riders are less likely to use transit, often hopping into a car instead.

In the summer, RTD will roll out a low-income program, giving certain qualifying riders 40 percent off.