Coroner identifies man killed in Aurora Walgreens parking lot shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting at an Aurora Walgreens parking lot late last month.

The coroner’s office said 32-year-old Jorge Alejandro Hernandez died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting.

Hernandez was shot while in a vehicle parked in the parking lot at the corner of East Mississippi Avenue and South Peoria Street, according to the coroner’s office.

The Aurora Police Department said officers were flagged down and notified of a possible shooting victim just after 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 29.

When police arrived at the Walgreens parking lot, they located Hernandez, who was deceased.