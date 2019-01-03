Colorado Boulevard reopens after water main break repaired

DENVER — Southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard at Interstate 25 reopened on Thursday morning after being closed for nearly 24 hours because of a water main break.

The road was closed at 5 a.m. Wednesday after the 8-inch line broke at Colorado Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard, causing a traffic nightmare for thousands of drivers.

The water bubbling up through the road caused the pavement to heave. The early-morning cold quickly turned the intersection into an icy mess.

Crews from Denver Water worked throughout the day and night to dig up the main and make the repairs, but the cold weather slowed the process.

The road was reopened at 4:30 a.m.