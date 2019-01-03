Bennett rooster sanctuary takes in 530 chicks after farm goes out of business

BENNETT, Colo. — Jewel Straightedge and her husband, Greg, love chickens. The run the Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig’s Roost near Bennett.

“They like to show you things they find and they get really excited that they can share with you,” said Jewel.

The Rooster Sanctuary’s mission is simple: “to save the animals we can and advocate for the ones that we aren’t able to save,” said Jewel.

The no-kill, non-profit shelter launched in 2010. Around 400 birds lived in the sanctuary until Thursday, when Jewel and Greg brought in an additional 530 chicks from a Colorado farm going out of business.

“No farmer wants to be in that position,” said Jewel.

The Problem Solvers learned there are only a couple of options (aside from the slaughterhouse) for the wayward chicks: adoption or a no-kill shelter.

The Straightedges are doing their best to care for the chickens but are hoping some people can adopt.

