Search for suspect believed to be armed suspended after chase, crash in Douglas County

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- The search for a suspect believed to be armed was suspended after a chase ended in a two-vehicle crash in Highlands Ranch on Thursday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 5 a.m. at South Santa Fe Drive and West Town Center Drive.

The sheriff's office was alerted about a possible burglary at a Castle Rock gun store and deputies were put on the lookout at other gun stores.

Deputies later witnessed a group trying to break into a Douglas County gun store, the sheriff's office said. The group of three then got into a stolen vehicle and fled.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala reported stolen out of Denver, crashed into a white Nissan at Santa Fe and Town Center drives after stop sticks were used and all three suspects fled, the sheriff's office said.

One suspect was caught right away and a second was apprehended by a K-9 track, the sheriff's office said.

The third suspect being sought is believed to be armed because there was a shotgun in the stolen vehicle that was not there after the crash.

One of the suspects was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries suffered in the crash or from a K-9 bite, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not release a description of the suspect being sought. The names, ages and gender of all three suspects were not released.

It's not known if the group involved in the crash is the same one tied to the break-in at the Castle Rock gun store.

Westbound Town Center Drive was closed approaching Santa Fe for the investigation and cleanup of the crash. It reopened about 7:40 a.m.