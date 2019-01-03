A new year is beginning, which means resolutions and time to start fresh, whether it’s finances, family or health. Here to get you off to a good start is celebrity lifestyle expert and red carpet host Valerie Greenberg with some timely tips and hacks for making changes that will create a new you this new yearAlertMe
A New YOU From The Celebrity Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg
-
Beauty Tips for Changing Seasons
-
Doctor tells parents their partially paralyzed 7-year-old was ‘faking her symptoms’
-
Josh McBride’s favorite gifts this year
-
HOT HOLIDAY GIFTS EVERYONE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT!
-
Starting the New Year off right with Vasa Fitness
-
-
Rescued Chihuahuas from New Mexico start arriving in Colorado for adoption
-
Cleaning out your medicine cabinet?
-
New Year- New Diet?
-
Last Minute Gifts with Josh McBride
-
Useful holiday gift ideas from the tech and digital world
-
-
Chipotle adds Keto, Paleo-friendly menu items
-
Some ceramic Christmas trees selling for hundreds of dollars
-
Your Family’s Winter Gear Guide