DENVER — 2018 will be known as a very dry year, 6th driest since 1872, and a rather warm year as well.

In only two months did Denver measure above average precipitation.

2018's monthly precipitation review for Denver: pic.twitter.com/KnCFn2TM01 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 3, 2019

The year ended with 8.53 inches of total moisture whereas a total near 15 inches is average.

As far as temperatures, the average came out to be 52 degrees to put 2018 in 20th spot for warmest years on record.

Here is the monthly breakdown: