× 17 places to hit the slopes for cheap in January for ‘Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month’

DENVER — Skiing and snowboarding can sometimes be pretty expensive, but there’s plenty of ways to save some money – especially for beginners in January.

January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month in the United States and several Colorado ski resorts are offering beginner packages so newbies can learn how to hit the slopes.

Many of the packages include discounts on lift tickets, rentals and lessons to get new people hooked on outdoor winter fun.

Colorado Ski Country USA has complied a list of 17 Colorado ski resorts that are offering discounts in the month of January.

Here is their list of offers.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

FLEX 4 Discounted Lesson Pack

In January, Arapahoe Basin will offer the FLEX 4 discounted lesson pack which lets kids and adults take affordable and flexible lessons to get the whole family or group of friends sliding on snow together. Lessons are fully transferrable, can be used individually or in combination, and include a full-day lift ticket.

Molly to Mountain Beginner Package

Arapahoe Basin introduces new skiers and riders to the sport with the Molly to Mountain beginner package. The ski area offers unlimited beginner lessons (including a full-day sport rental and lift ticket) to all skiers and snowboarders ages 15 and up for $250. Graduates of the program who are ready to tackle more difficult terrain can add on a season pass for an additional $100.

For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.

Aspen Snowmass

Adult First Time Ski & Snowboard 1 and 3 Day Products:

Aspen Snowmass offers the opportunity for guests to learn the basics from professional instructors with a package deal at a highly discounted rate just for first-time skiers and riders. The 1-day product, which introduces guests to the slopes in a stress-free learning environment, includes a lift ticket, specialized beginner equipment and a full day of instruction. The 3-day product includes three days with Aspen Snowmass instructors.

Buttermilk Deluxe (Jan. 12-Feb 1)

Guests can visit Buttermilk for a discounted rate on special private lessons for up to five friends or family from January 12 through February 1, 2019.

For more information, visit AspenSnowmass.com.

Cooper

Bring a Friend for Free (Jan. 11)

Cooper will offer a promotion on Learn to ski & Snowboard Day on January 11. Guests can purchase one Adult First-timer package with either a 2-hour or 4-hour lesson, plus rental and lift ticket, and bring a friend for free.

$99 Beginner Lessons

During the month of January for Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, Cooper’s Adult First-Timer package will cost $99 with 2-hour lesson, lift ticket and rental.

New skiers and riders can also save 10 percent more when they buy online at SkiCooper.com.

Copper Mountain

First Time Adult Lessons (Jan. 7-31)

Copper Mountain will offer discounts for first-time adult skiers and snowboarders for January’s Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month.

A full-day adult lesson will be $138.57, while afternoon lessons will be 50 percent off at $69.28. Lift tickets and rentals are not included. These prices are valid from January 7 through January 31, with blackout dates on Jan. 12, 19 and 26. This offer is valid only when guest mentions the discount, and not valid on previously booked lessons.

For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.

Echo Mountain

Echo Ambassadors

To introduce guests and families to skiing and snowboarding, Echo Mountain Ambassadors are a new on-mountain offering this season. In the beginner area and throughout the mountain, ambassadors offer coaching, tips and suggestions to help guests and families progress their skills.

For more information, visit EchoMntn.com.

Eldora

Lessons

Eldora offers day lessons and multi-week lesson programs for adults and kids. For more information, visit Eldora.com.

Granby Ranch

Snow Sports Squad

Granby Ranch introduces new skiers and riders to the sport with the Snow Sports Squad. Between January 7 and March 7, participants can take two lessons, including lift ticket and equipment rental, for only $199. Once the two lessons are completed, new skiers and riders receive a season pass for the remainder of the season. For more information, visit GranbyRanch.com.

Howelsen Hill

Free Magic Carpet

Howelsen Hill’s magic carpet is free all season long and is a great way for beginners to try out the sport.

For more information, visit SteamboatSprings.net/131/Howelsen-Hill-Ski-Area.

Loveland Ski Area

3-Class Pass

For Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, Loveland Ski Area will offer it’s popular 3-Class Pass for children 6-14 and first timer adults. Participants in the 3-Class Pass program that complete three full lesson packages are rewarded with a free season pass.

For more information, visit SkiLoveland.com.

Monarch Mountain

Learn to Ski Free Day (Jan. 11)

Monarch Mountain is proud to offer a free introducing to skiing or snowboarding on Friday, January 11 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. New skiers and riders can familiarize themselves with snowsports through stations designed to educate skiers on equipment, riding surface chairlifts, sliding on snow, turning, controlling speed and more. This free introduction is available to skiers and riders ages seven and up, and lift tickets and equipment rentals are not included.

Sharpen Your Skills (Jan. 11)

Monarch Mountain will also offer two free clinics on Friday, January 11 for skiers and riders looking to sharpen their skills. A lesson on carving will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while an afternoon lesson on bumps and moguls will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. These free lessons are available to skiers and riders ages seven and up, and lift tickets and equipment rentals are not included.

For more information, visit SkiMonarch.com.

Powderhorn Resort

Learn to Ski Free (Sundays after Jan. 6)

As part of Powderhorn’s Mission: Affordable program, the ski area will offer Learn to Ski Free lessons this season. These lessons will be available to brand-new skiers & snowboarders ages eight and older and will be held every Sunday morning after the holiday season. The lessons will also include a free rental and a free Easy Rider lift ticket.

For more information, visit Powderhorn.com.

Purgatory Resort

Lesson for the cost of a lift ticket

Purgatory Resort offers free lessons for first time skiers and snowboarders. Purgatory’s learn to ski/snowboard program includes a free 4-hour group lesson for the price of a lift ticket for $89 (adults); teens are $70 and children $60. First-time skiers and snowboarders will experience hands-on instruction in Purgatory’s Terrain Based Teaching Terrain which utilizes sculpted snow to create a fun learning environment.

For more information, visit SkiPurg.com.

Steamboat Resort

Two-Day Learn to Ski Package (Jan. 5-31)

This two day ski lesson package is offered for adult first time skiers only and can be booked daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The package includes two full consecutive days of instruction, ski or snowboard gear rental, and two-day beginner lift ticket. Reservations must be booked at least two days in advance.

For more information, visit Steamboat.com.

Sunlight Mountain Resort

Learn to Shine

During the month of January, Sunlight will promote its Learn to Shine beginner ski and snowboard package. The deal includes three two-hour lessons, after which students receive a 5-day pass to enjoy for the remainder of the season. Package price is $395.

For more information, visit Sunlightmtn.com.

Telluride Ski Resort

Ski Biomechanics Camp

Telluride’s three-day Ski Biometrics Camp uses Dr. Hewson’s innovative approach that includes video analysis, in-classroom learning and on-snow application. Telluride Ski School is the first ski school to create a biomechanics camp that’s available to the public.

Development Squad

The Development Squad is a 7-session youth ski and snowboard program designed to promote team-building and model safe mountain tactics in a non-competitive environment. Each session, guests ski or ride with their coach from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will get to train in areas like Terrain Park and Big Mountain in the second half of the program.

For more information, visit TellurideSkiResort.com.

Winter Park Resort

Half-Day First-Timers Only Lesson (Jan. 7 – Jan. 31)

Winter Park will offer a special Half-Day First Timers Only lesson from Jan. 7 through Jan. 31 in celebration of Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month. This lesson will be a shorter lesson to help introduce people to skiing/snowboarding while allowing them to learn the basics. This is not a beginner’s lesson, but rather a lesson exclusively for first-timers only who have never skied or snowboarded before.

For more information, visit WinterParkResort.com.

Wolf Creek Ski Area

First Day Beginner Packages

Wolf Creek Ski Area’s First Day Beginner Package, available for skiers and snowboarders ages nine and up, includes a full day of group instruction paired with an all-day lift ticket to the Nova and Lynx Lifts. The Beginner Ski Package is $74 while the Beginner Snowboard Package is $77.

For more information, visit WolfCreekSki.com.