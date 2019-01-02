WWE Hall of Fame interviewer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund dies at 76

STAMFORD, Conn. — Legendary wrestling announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund died at the age of 76, WWE announced Wednesday morning.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

Okerlund was an icon in sports entertainment with a career in the American Wrestling Association, World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Okerlund was famous for his interviews with Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Jesse “The Body” Ventura, conducting interviews in the ring and backstage. He also provided commentary during matches.

Okerlund was given the “Mean Gene” moniker by Ventura and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

It’s not known how Okerlund died.