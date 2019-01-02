Water main break closes southbound Colorado Boulevard at I-25

DENVER — Southbound Colorado Boulevard was closed at Interstate 25 on Wednesday morning because of a water main break.

The break happened about 5 a.m. at Colorado Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard.

The Denver Police Department closed the off-ramp from I-25 to southbound Colorado Boulevard.

Drivers can take the ramp and continue straight through the light to the frontage road that then goes to Evans Avenue and back to Colorado Boulevard.

There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.