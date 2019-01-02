Temperatures start around zero, then surge in afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another cold morning across the Front Range with temperatures near or below zero degrees.

But temperatures will rise above freezing by the afternoon with highs about 42 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins under sunny skies.

The mountains start below zero, then warm into the single digits, teens and low 20s under sunny skies.

It will be a tranquil stretch of weather for Colorado through Saturday.

There will be mostly sunny skies Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs warming to near 60 degrees on Friday.

Light snow rolls into the mountains on on Sunday and Monday. Wind increases late Sunday into Monday with high temperatures across the Front Range staying mild in the 40s.

There are no large snowstorms in the forecast for the Front Range. The season snow total stands at 8.2 inches in Denver. Normally at this time of year, Denver would have 21 inches of snow for the season.

