Report: 32-year-old Idaho woman possibly disposed of Kelsey Berreth’s cell phone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 32-year-old Idaho woman is being investigated for possibly disposing of Kelsey Berreth‘s cell phone, according to a report from ABC News.

Berreth’s finance, Patrick Frazee, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with five felony counts, including first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

According to the report, the woman, who has not yet been identified or charged, may have something to do with Berreth’s cell phone, which last pinged in Idaho three days after Thanksgiving.

Berreth was last seen shopping with her daughter at a Safeway store in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving.

Berreth’s body has not been found but police believe she is dead. Investigators have not said what led to Frazee’s arrest, only saying they believe the killing happened inside her home in Woodland Park northwest of Colorado Springs.

A charging document says Frazee is accused of working to find someone to kill Berreth between September and November and causing her death on or about Thanksgiving.

A consumptive testing hearing was scheduled for Friday and a preliminary hearing for Jan. 29.

At a hearing last week, a judge handed custody of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Kaylee to Berreth’s parents.

