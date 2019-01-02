New Year- New Diet?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year many people are starting a new diet for the new year, and the restaurants are trying to get in on the action.

Chipotle just announced four new lifestyle bowls. You can order Keto salad bowls, Paleo salad bowls, Whole30 salad bowls and Double Protein salad bowls through the website or app. “We are seeing a lot of orders come in,” said Kevin McCulloch, with Chipotle.

But Chipotle isn’t the only fast casual restaurant to go after the dieting crowds. Mad Greens doesn’t spell it out on their menu, but staff say they have several salads that fit the popular diets like the Athena Salad. Customers can also customize what they want. “We advise that they ask,” said Jose Nunes, an area manager.

But as you pick a diet, doctors say you must make changes that are sustainable.

“The silliness of the Keto, Paleo, Whole30, oh my God it makes me want to scream,” said Dr. Michael Snyder, medical director of the Rose Medical Center Bariatric Program.

He says for many people, dramatic lifestyle changes can be hard to stick with. “Do you know how hard it is to be real ketogenic? I mean its miserable,” he said.

Dr. Snyder suggests making small changes to your diet that you can stick with. “I don’t think it’s reasonable to make a change that you can’t consistently do for life,” he said.