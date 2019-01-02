Missouri teen returns from cruise with mystery illness that left her permanently blind

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A Missouri teenager is fighting a life-changing medical condition, but she does not know what it is — and neither do her doctors.

The mystery has stumped medical professionals and left the teen blind, WDAF reports.

Last summer, Jordyn Walker enjoyed a family cruise, but when she came home, her medical nightmare began. It started with stomach pain and bloody stools.

“It just went haywire from there,” she said. “Everything started swelling.”

Doctors in North Carolina ran tests, but sent her home, thinking it was a sinus infection.

The 15-year-old eventually lost her sense of taste and smell, leading to multiple specialist visits in Kansas City and lots of tests.

“Everything came back normal,” the girl’s mother Kendyll Walker said.

The family was told it was a “one in a million” episode that probably would never happen again.

But two weeks before Christmas, the teenager’s medical mystery came back with a vengeance.

“My whole face just turned purple and bruised and giant with blood,” she said.

Added Kendyll Walker: “It was terrifying to watch it happen all over again and knowing that we couldn’t do anything about it.”

Jordyn went to the emergency room and was placed in pediatric intensive care.

After 16 days of tests, medications and two surgeries to reduce eye swelling, doctors were still stumped.

“There’s no answers,” Kendyll Walker said. “There’s nothing they could do.”

While the cause for the symptoms remains unsolved, the teen has a new diagnosis: Permanent blindness.

“She won’t get a chance to drive. Or see her sisters get married like she wants so much,” Kendyll Walker said.

Still, the teen’s outlook is determined and positive.

“I’m not gonna let this stop me,” she said.