Mild and dry pattern continues in Colorado

Temperatures were about 30 degrees warmer today than yesterday with sunny skies and dry weather across Colorado. The warm up will continue this week with more dry weather ahead in the next several days.

Denver will hit temperatures in the low 50s on Thursday. Skies will stay sunny with dry weather state-wide.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures close to 60 degrees.

The weekend looks fantastic for any outside plans. High temperatures will be in the 50s both days with dry weather expected in the lower elevations.

Snowfall will move in to the mountains Sunday into Monday. The Front Range has a chance to see a few light snow showers or flurries on Monday morning.

