Man arrested after claiming to be Broncos player, defrauding Castle Rock woman

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man has been arrested a woman said she was defrauded by a man who claimed to be a Broncos player, the Castle Rock Police Department said Wednesday.

Police were alerted in mid-October by a Castle Rock woman who said she was defrauded of a large amount of money. The main claimed to be Broncos player Dante Sir Foster.

Police were led to 49-year-old James Turner of Highlands Ranch. He has no affiliation with the Broncos or the NFL, police said.

Turner was arrested in October in connection with an unrelated sexual assault in Arapahoe County.

An investigation by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office led to several women coming forward to say Turner indicated he played for the Broncos.

Castle Rock police obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday for Turner, recommending he be charged with theft, forgery, identity theft and criminal impersonation.

Turner was arrested Friday without incident, booked into the Douglas County Jail and released on bond.

Anyone with information or other unreported crimes related to Turner is asked to call police at 720-733-3517.