Here’s what Colorado lawmakers doing during the government shutdown

DENVER — For the 12th night in a row, the federal government remains shutdown.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to each office to determine Colorado lawmakers position and what they are doing with their salary while the government remains shutdown.

SENATOR CORY GARDNER (R):

Did office respond to FOX31 request? Yes.

Is he accepting a salary? Gardner officials said during previous shutdowns Gardner declined a salary but couldn’t confirm whether or not Gardner is still getting paid this time

Does he support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? No. Gardner supported a bill to fully fund the government until February 8th however that bill was rejected by the President and House Republicans.

Does Gardner support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? The House plan is the same as what Gardner voted on in the Senate before however it is unlikely the Democratic plan would receive a vote in the Senate this time around unless the President gives his approval.

SENATOR MICHAEL BENNET (D):

Did office respond to FOX31 request? Yes.

Is he accepting a salary? Senator Bennet will donate his “shutdown salary” to charity.

Does he support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? No. Bennet has made clear is not supportive of that proposal however he has been supportive of border security funding in exchange for DACA legalization

Does Bennet support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? Bennet would support that plan to re-open the government.

Official Statement: “Keeping the government open should not depend on the President’s ineffective and wasteful border wall. There is a bipartisan consensus for funding border security that includes fencing, technology, and agents—what experts agreed was the intelligent way to secure our border. The onus falls on President Trump to keep the government running.”

REP. DIANA DEGETTE (D):

Did office respond to FOX31 request? Yes.

Is she accepting a salary?

The Congresswoman hopes to see an agreement reached soon and that federal employees who were furloughed or worked without pay are made whole. If that does not occur, she would then donate her salary.

Does she support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? No.

Does DeGette support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? Yes she would vote for that plan

REP. DOUG LAMBORN (R):

Did office respond to FOX31 request? Yes.

Is he accepting a salary? No. Lamborn has said he will not accept a paycheck during a shutdown.

Tonight, I sent a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the Capitol requesting that my salary be withheld until an appropriations agreement has taken effect. As long as border security agents, air traffic controllers, and TSA agents are not paid, I will forgo my paycheck. pic.twitter.com/oBRj63bCkI — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) December 22, 2018

Does he support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? Yes. Lamborn has voted for that legislation on the floor of the House

Does Lamborn support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? That is unlikely unless President Trump would suddenly give his support for the proposal. Lamborn tells Fox31 “I will continue to support legislation that funds the southern border wall. President Trump has made national security a top priority, and I stand with him.”

REP. ED PERLMUTTER (D):

Did office respond to FOX31 request? Yes

Is he accepting a salary?

Yes

Does he support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? No. Perlmutter has voted against that proposal in the past.

Does Perlmutter support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? Yes Perlmutter would vote for that plan

REP. KEN BUCK (R):

Did office respond to FOX31 request? As of this writing; no.

Is he accepting a salary?

It is unclear if Buck is still accepting a paycheck

Does he support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? No. Despite being conservative on immigration; Buck voted against a $5 billion border wall bill late in 2018.

Does Buck support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? That is unclear.

REP. SCOTT TIPTON (R)

Did office respond to FOX31 request? As of this writing; no.

Is he accepting a salary?

It is unclear if Tipton is still accepting a paycheck

Does he support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? Yes. Tipton voted for this in late January

Does Tipton support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? That is unclear but it is unlikely unless President Trump suddenly supports it.

REP ELECT JOE NEGUSE (D)

Did office respond to FOX31 request? As of this writing; no.

Is he accepting a salary?

It is unclear if Neguse will accept a paycheck once he is sworn in

Does he support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? No.

Does Neguse support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? Yes.

REP ELECT JASON CROW (D)

Did office respond to FOX31 request? Yes

Is he accepting a salary?

Should this shutdown continue, Crow plans to ask that his salary be withheld until Congress finds a solution

Does he support President Trump’s $5 billion wall? No

Does Tipton support the Democratic House plan to reopen the government until February 8th and give $1.3 billion to border security? Yes.