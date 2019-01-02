Fare increases on RTD bus, rail lines kick into effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fare increases on RTD bus and rail lines went into effect on Wednesday.

RTD is offering big discounts to young riders, who will be getting 70 percent off rides.

The goal of the increase is to raise more money for RTD by iupping fares without turning away riders.

One-way local routes increased from $2.60 to $3. Regional fares went from $4.50 to $5.25. And a trip on the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport increased from $9 to $10.50.

There's also a new three-hour pass that allows riders to travel in any direction.

"I think the rate is awesome, we need it," a rider said. 'Even though they are higher, we need it."

Another key change is the youth fare program. Riders are no longer required to be enrolled in elementary, middle or high schools to get the reduced fare, just that they are 6 to 19 years old.

RTD made the changes after doing a comprehensive review and looking at feedback it has received from thousands of people.

In the summer, RTD will roll out a low-income program, giving certain qualifying riders 40 percent off.