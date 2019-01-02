Colorado National Guard troops being deployed to Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some members of the Colorado National Guard are starting the year with a new deployment, leaving to spend the next year in Afghanistan to support Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The soldiers are from Detachment 1, B Company, the second general support aviation battalion of the 135th Aviation Regiment of the guard.

They are the Colorado units' heavy lift aviation unit operating big Chinook helicopters.

In all, 50 members will be heading to Afghanistan. They have been there before.

The same unit was deployed in Iraq and Kuwait over the past decade and in Afghanistan nine years ago. At that time, of the members, pilot David Carter of Aurora, was killed in action.

The unit will join forces with members of the Nebraska National Guard.