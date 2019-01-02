Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking to add a little bounce to your New Year Fitness routine consider the Bungee Workout at Pharonik Pilates in Aurora. It is the first authentic bungee workout straight from the creators in Thailand. Owner and instructor Magda Hashem took us through a workout that had our bodies pulling away from the bungee cord and towards gravity, different from any workout you have ever done. Watch the segment to see how you feel like you are flying through class. Get three Bungee Intro workouts for $79 and half off the 1st month on a 12 month membership.