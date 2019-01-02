Ban on conversion therapy for minors passes first Denver City Council reading

DENVER — A ban on conversion therapy for minors passed first reading, according to the Denver City Council.

“We’d be disappointed if we don’t get those this year — they’re overdue,” said Shannon Minter, speaking of proposed bans in all states.

Minter is legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

The national campaign has gained momentum in recent months thanks to the national release of two films dramatizing the experiences of youths who went through conversion therapy — “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” and the higher-profile “Boy Erased” starring Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

Sam Brinton of the Trevor Project , another of groups leading the ban campaign, said thousands of people have signed up to assist the effort since “Boy Erased” was released on Nov. 2.

“They’re recognizing this is still a problem and joining our campaigns in droves,” said Brinton, a child of Baptist missionary parents who has written about agonizing conversion therapy sessions experienced as an adolescent in Florida.

Brinton recalls being bound to a table by the therapist for applications of ice, heat and electricity.

Just four days after the “Boy Erased” release came the midterm elections, which altered the partisan political dynamic at several statehouses and boosted prospects for conversion therapy bans.

The final reading in Denver is scheduled for next Monday.