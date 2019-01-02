Another blood pressure medication recalled over carcinogen concerns

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — Another blood pressure medication has been recalled because of concerns it could contain trace amounts of carcinogens.

The medication is manufactured by Aurobino Pharma USA, Inc. The recall is voluntary.

It affects 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP.

Anyone who takes the drug should contact their doctor. Six blood pressure medications have been recalled since November.

All have been found to have trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine and are manufactured by different companies.