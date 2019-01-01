Westminster teen shovels driveways, refuses pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A local teenager braved frigid temperatures to show a simple gesture of kindness Tuesday.

Derick, who asked his last name not be published, shoveled eight driveways for free. The Westminster boy is 14 years old.

One neighbor recorded Derick shoveling his driveway and walkway on his Ring porch camera. The video shows the neighbor trying to pay the teenager and him refusing the money.

"No, keep it," Derick says to the man.



Derick reportedly told the neighbor that he simply wanted to help his community and for everyone to stay warm inside. It was an especially generous favor given the unusually cold weather; the high temperature at Denver International Airport was just 12 degrees Tuesday.