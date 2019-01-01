Snowfall totals from New Year’s Eve storm

DENVER — A cold front brought the first snow to the Denver metro area since November on New Year’s Eve along with bitter cold temperatures.
Snowfall was heavier in the foothills and mountains than in the Denver metro area.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all cities and locations have reporting stations.
Final totals
- Arvada: 1.7 inches
- Aurora: 1.4 inches
- Boulder: 3.4 inches
- Brighton: 0.2 inches
- Castle Pines: 1.6 inches
- Denver: 2 inches
- Denver International Airport: 0.5 inches
- Englewood: 1.8 inches
- Evergreen: 2.4 inches
- Franktown: 1.6 inches
- Fort Collins: 0.7 inches
- Genesee: 4 inches
- Greeley: 0.5 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 2 inches
- Ken Caryl: 2.5 inches
- Lakewood: 1.8 inches
- Littleton: 2.6 inches
- Longmont: 0.9 inches
- Louisville: 4 inches
- Loveland: 0.2 inches
- Nederland: 2.5 inches
- Niwot: 3.1 inches
- Parker: 1.4 inches
- Strasburg: 2 inches
- Superior: 3.5 inches
- Westminster: 1 inch